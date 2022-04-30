TTD likely to set up bus station for electric vehicles in Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to establish a bus station in Tirumala at 2.86 acres exclusively for electric buses. The TTD Board of Trustees, scheduled to meet on Saturday, is expected to ratify the decision.

According to officials, with Central Government assistance all arrangements are in place for setting up the bus station. Tirumala has already sanctioned 150 electrical buses, which will be operated by the APSRTC.

Further, with the help of Mahindra, the TTD is going to establish a biogas plant on 1.5 acres in the temple town. EV charging stations and battery swapping stations will be part of the project.

A decision with regard to the regularisation of houses and shops in Balaji Nagar of Tirumala is also expected to be taken during the Board Meeting, as legal issues pertaining to those properties have been sorted out.