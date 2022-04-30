STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD likely to set up bus station for electric vehicles in Tirumala

According to officials, with Central Government assistance all arrangements are in place for setting up of the bus station.

Published: 30th April 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to establish a bus station in Tirumala at 2.86 acres exclusively for electric buses. The TTD Board of Trustees, scheduled to meet on Saturday, is expected to ratify the decision.

According to officials, with Central Government assistance all arrangements are in place for setting up the bus station. Tirumala has already sanctioned 150 electrical buses, which will be operated by the APSRTC. 

Further, with the help of Mahindra, the TTD is going to establish a biogas plant on 1.5 acres in the temple town.  EV charging stations and battery swapping stations will be part of the project. 

A decision with regard to the regularisation of houses and shops in Balaji Nagar of Tirumala is also expected to be taken during the Board Meeting, as legal issues pertaining to those properties have been sorted out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Bus Station APSRTC Mahindra bio-gas plant in EV charging stations electrical buses
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp