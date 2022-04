By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police on Thursday arrested two men for killing a 34-year-old woman at Thummapudi village in Duggirala a day ago.

The victim’s husband, V Srinivasa Rao, however, alleged that three men raped his wife and police did not take any action against one of the accused. The three men drank liquor near their the couple’s residence and raped her, Srinivasa Rao.