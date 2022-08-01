Elephants trample TN man to death

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Reflecting the increasing incidents of man-animal conflict, a 55-year-old farmer from Tamil Nadu was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants at Srinivasapuram village in Kuppam constituency’s Kothur panchayat early on Sunday. Two other farmers suffered injuries in the attack and were undergoing treatment.

Gudupalle police sub-inspector Ramanjaneyulu said the deceased, Govindu, hailed from Tamil Nadu’s Ekulamnattam, a village bordering Chittoor. He along with two others were proceeding to Srinivasapuram through a forest path when they came across the herd.

“They ran for cover, but Govindu was trapped and trampled to death. The herd also attacked and injured the two others. However, they managed to escape. One of the injured was identified as Nagaraj. The villagers shifted the injured to the Kuppam Area Hospital. Their condition is stable,” the officer added.

After being alerted of the incident, police and forest officials cordoned off the area, and drove the herd back deep into the forest. Police have registered a case. Incidentally, a herd of wild elephants had killed a 52-year-old farmer at Thanjavur village in Yadamarri mandal in the district on March 31. In yet another incident, a 38-year-old farmer was trampled to death at a remote village in Sadum mandal.

The villagers then staged a sit-in on the highway, alleging that the forest department had failed to address the issue of elephants straying into the district from the forests in the neighbouring states.

