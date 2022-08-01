Home States Andhra Pradesh

Enhance flood relief, Naidu urges government

Published: 01st August 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma urging the State government to enhance the relief for Godavari flood victims. In his five-page letter, the Leader of the Opposition said the floods affected lakhs of people in five Godavari districts.

He demanded that Rs 10,000 be paid as a relief to each flood-hit family. A compensation of Rs 50,000 should be paid to each damaged house and a new house should be allotted to those who lost their houses in the floods. An input subsidy of Rs 25,000 per hectare should be paid for the paddy crop damage and Rs 50,000 for the flood-affected aquaculture farmers.

An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh should be announced for those who lost their lives in floods. A compensation of Rs 40,000 should be paid for the death of livestock. In the case of horticulture crops, an input subsidy of Rs 40,000 should be paid per hectare, he said.

The TDP chief also said medical and relief camps should be continued in the flood-hit areas till normalcy returns. Damaged power metres should be replaced free of cost and electrical implements should be provided at 33% subsidy, he stressed.

Naidu alleged that though Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to pay an additional Rs 5 lakh per acre to those who gave their lands for the Polavaram Irrigation Project, besides Rs 10 lakh as R&R, the promise is yet to be implemented.

