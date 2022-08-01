Hindupur reports highest 8 cm rainfall

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over West Godavari district of North Coastal AP and Anantapur and Kurnool districts of Rayalaseema in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday. Light to moderate rains was reported at a few places in the Rayalaseema region and coastal AP.

The highest rainfall of 8 cm was reported in Hindupur of Sri Satya Sai district, followed by 7 cm in Allagadda and Nandyal of Nandyal district, Bhimavaram and Palakoderu of West Godavari and 6 cm in Rudravaram of Nandyal. Meanwhile, APSDPS data showed that Hindupur in Sri Satya Sai district received the highest rainfall of 9.4 cm.

