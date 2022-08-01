Monkeypox scare: Samples  of 8-year-old boy with symptoms sent to Pune

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Swab, blood and urine samples of an eight-year-old boy, who was admitted to the Guntur government general hospital with monkeypox symptoms, were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune on Friday night.GGH superintendent Dr. N Prabhavathi said the boy was closely being monitored to determine if he has developed any other symptoms of the virus.

“Though we had sent samples taken from him to Gandhi Hospital, they were also sent to Pune,” she added. The boy’s parents are daily wage workers from Odisha and had come to Yedlapadu in Palnadu district 15 days ago to work at a spinning mill.

