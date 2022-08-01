NTR's daughter Uma Maheswari found dead at Jubilee Hills residence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Legendary film actor and former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh late NT Rama Rao’s youngest daughter Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari died by suicide at her residence in Jubilee Hills here on Monday.

According to sources, Uma Maheswari, who is the youngest of NTR’s 12 children was suffering from depression. She had some health issues which are suspected to have driven her to take the extreme decision. She was 57 and is survived by two daughters. The elder daughter Vishala lives abroad and is expected to reach Hyderabad by Tuesday.

Recently, the entire NTR family came together for the wedding of Uma Maheswari’s youngest daughter.Uma Maheswari, in the afternoon, locked herself up in her room and did not open the doors though her younger daughter Deekshita knocked repeatedly. She then called the police who broke open the door to find her body hanging from the ceiling fan.

Uma Maheswari was then shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination and later the body was handed over to the family members for performing the last rites.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and son-in-law Lokesh arrive at the Osmania General Hospital after Uma Maheshwari’s death in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

NTR’s family in shock

On learning about the incident, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, his wife Bhuvaneswari, and son Lokesh rushed to Uma Maheswari's residence. Police registered a case under 174 CrPC and investigating the case. Hospital officials stated that they cannot say anything at present until they receive the postmortem examination report. Her brother and film actor Balakrishna also reached her residence.

NTR's other son Harikrishna, who quit as a Rajya Sabha member in the past following differences with Chandrababu Naidu, died in a road accident in 2018. NTR's family plunged into grief as soon as the news spread like wildfire. She was the most besotted, being the youngest in the family.

NTR too used to like her very much. Uma Maheswari’s sisters are Bhuvaneswari, who is the wife of Chandra Babu Naidu, and Purandeswari, now a BJP leader and was a minister in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s Cabinet in the past.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

