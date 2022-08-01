Home States Andhra Pradesh

Road mishaps fell by 50 per cent in July, says Guntur District SP Vakul Jindal

"We observed that during weekends the number of accidents is high. So No Accident Day is being implemented every Saturday.” 

Published: 01st August 2022 06:35 AM

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Due to the measures taken as part of ‘No Accident Day’ observed every Saturday in Bapatla district, road accidents have reduced by over 50 per cent this month, said district SP Vakul Jindal.  The decision to mark ‘No Accident Day’ was taken due to the increase in mishaps in the region over the previous months. The police identified 72 black spots. 

The police patrols such roads and take up various awareness programmes to prevent accidents. “We are determined to reduce the number of accidents and are taking several initiatives such as educating people on road safety rules and taking up road repair works. We observed that during weekends the number of accidents is high. So No Accident Day is being implemented every Saturday.” 

