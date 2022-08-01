Southwest monsoon ‘normal’ in June, July

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Similar to the 2021-22 water year, there were fluctuations in rainfall at the beginning of the 2022-23 water year in the State. As against the prediction of an early monsoon, the State witnessed delayed arrival of the southwest monsoon and in the first half of June, the State received scanty rainfall, but later on, it started receiving normal rainfall. By the end of the second month of the water year (July 31), the State has 8.6 per cent surplus rainfall, which is considered ‘normal’.

According to the statistics provided by the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), in June 2021, as against the normal rainfall of 93.7 mm, the State received only 84.5 mm. In July 2021, the situation had improved and 169.8 mm was received as against 159.8 mm of normal rainfall.

In June this year, till 18, the rainfall was scanty and deficit and in the next 12-14 days and after that there was some good rainfall and by July 2, the total rainfall received was 118.4 mm as against 103.5 mm normal rainfall.

Subsequently, there were some good spells of rain and as of July 31, the State has received 169.8 mm as against normal rainfall of 159.8 mm. From June 1 till July 31, the total rainfall received was 277.9 mm as against normal rainfall of 255.8, which is 8.6 per cent surplus, which is considered normal. The data showed that out of 26 districts, 16 have received ‘normal’ rainfall and nine ‘excess’ rainfall and one ‘large excess’ rainfall.

Bapatla district has received 340 mm rainfall against normal rainfall of 190.4 mm, which is 78.6 per cent surplus. Tirupati district received 13.9 per cent less rainfall than normal rainfall of 177.9 mm. With agriculture momentum picking up pace in the second half of the southwest monsoon commencing August, farmers in the State have their fingers crossed hoping for good spells of rain, so they can have a bountiful harvest at the end of cropping season.

Rain metre

Total rainfall received: 277.9 mm

Normal rainfall: 255.8 mm

16 districts received normal rainfall and nine excess rainfall and one district large excess rainfall

Bapatla district received 340 mm rainfall against normal rainfall of 190.4 mm, which is 78.6% surplus

Tirupati district received 13.9% less rainfall than normal rainfall of 177.9 mm

