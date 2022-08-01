Yield enhancer launched in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt. Ltd. (KREPL) on Sunday launched its first patented product, Paushak Super Star, in Guntur in the presence of 300 elite channel partners and dealers from across India. Paushak Super Star is a CIB-approved yield enhancer, which helps in accelerating growth function, stimulates auxin synthesis, reduces transplanting shock, and anti-senescence, induces flowering and improves the strength of florescence and floral structures.

P Suresh Reddy, president KREPL, said, “The company is focusing on bringing exclusive products for the benefit of farmers. The nutrition division has added 52 products to the portfolio for plant health. KREPL is in the process of expansion of existing technical plants and opening new plants at Panoli, Saika and Dahej in Gujarat.”

Once the new plants are commissioned, Krishi Rasayan Exports will become the largest manufacturer in India, he added. He also spoke about opening a physical Krishaj Knowledge Kendra.

