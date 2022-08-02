Home States Andhra Pradesh

8-year-old tests negative for monkeypox in Guntur

The doctors examined the boy and noticed rashes and fever, both symptoms of the zoonotic disease and shifted him to an isolated ward.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An eight-year-old boy, who was suspected to be affected by monkeypox, tested negative on Monday. The boy and his family came to Yedlapadu in Palnadu district from Odisha 15 days ago. After a week, the boy developed fever and rashes. Though his parents initially thought it was nothing serious, however, the boy’s condition didn’t get better even after a week, so they panicked and rushed him to Guntur GGH on July 28.

The doctors examined the boy and noticed rashes and fever, both symptoms of the zoonotic disease and shifted him to an isolated ward. The child was isolated and his parents were also kept under observation as a precautionary measure.

The boy’s blood, urine, and swab samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune on July 30, said GGH Superintendent Dr Prabhavathi.

