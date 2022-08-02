Bail petitions of accused in Viveka case rejected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday rejected bail petitions of G Umashankar Reddy, Devireddy Sivashankar Reddy and Y Sunil Yadav, accused in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Hearing the petitions filed by the accused, Justice D Ramesh rejected all three bail petitions. In his verdict, the judge said given the seriousness of the case, the bail petitions of the accused were rejected on an earlier occasion and there is no reason now to grant bail. In the issuance of bail, the period of custody of the petitioner and the gravity of the crime have to be taken into consideration. Though personal freedom is an invaluable right, taking the gravity of the case, bail petitions are rejected, the judge noted.

Posts against judges: CBI set to quiz former MLA

The CBI informed the High Court that it is going to question Amanchi Krishna Mohan, former MLA of Chirala, in a case related to objectionable posts in social media against judges and the judiciary. The court was hearing the petition filed by Amanchi urging the court to strike down the case filed against him by the CBI.

Assistant Solicitor General N Harinath, appearing for the CBI, informed Justice N Jayasurya that notices were served on Amanchi to appear before CBI for questioning on August 5. Taking the submission of the CBI into consideration, the judge posted the next hearing in the case on August 8.

