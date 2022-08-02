Home States Andhra Pradesh

Collection of Aadhaar number from voters begins, deadline next March

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has said that the new guidelines with regard to the revision of voters list came into force from August 1.

Published: 02nd August 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has said that the new guidelines with regard to the revision of the voters list came into force from August 1.He said that as per the amended representation of the People Act,  1950, a collection of Aadhaar numbers from existing electors was launched on Monday. The last date for submission of an Aadhaar number is March 31, 2023.

The purpose of collection of Aadhaar from existing electors is to establish the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll and identify the registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency. Submission of Aadhaar number is voluntary. Applications for inclusion of name in the electoral roll will not be denied and no entries in the electoral roll will be deleted for the inability of an individual to furnish Aadhaar numbers.

In case of the elector not have Aadhaar number and is thereby not able to furnish his/her Aadhaar number, he/she should submit a copy of any of the eleven alternative documents mentioned in Form 6B. Stating that security measures will be taken while collecting and handling of Aadhaar numbers, the CEO said the Aadhaar number will be stored in licensed Aadhaar Vault hired by the Election Commission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Electoral Office People Act Aadhaar numbers
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp