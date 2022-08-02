Collection of Aadhaar number from voters begins, deadline next March

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has said that the new guidelines with regard to the revision of the voters list came into force from August 1.He said that as per the amended representation of the People Act, 1950, a collection of Aadhaar numbers from existing electors was launched on Monday. The last date for submission of an Aadhaar number is March 31, 2023.

The purpose of collection of Aadhaar from existing electors is to establish the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll and identify the registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency. Submission of Aadhaar number is voluntary. Applications for inclusion of name in the electoral roll will not be denied and no entries in the electoral roll will be deleted for the inability of an individual to furnish Aadhaar numbers.

In case of the elector not have Aadhaar number and is thereby not able to furnish his/her Aadhaar number, he/she should submit a copy of any of the eleven alternative documents mentioned in Form 6B. Stating that security measures will be taken while collecting and handling of Aadhaar numbers, the CEO said the Aadhaar number will be stored in licensed Aadhaar Vault hired by the Election Commission.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has said that the new guidelines with regard to the revision of the voters list came into force from August 1.He said that as per the amended representation of the People Act, 1950, a collection of Aadhaar numbers from existing electors was launched on Monday. The last date for submission of an Aadhaar number is March 31, 2023. The purpose of collection of Aadhaar from existing electors is to establish the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll and identify the registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency. Submission of Aadhaar number is voluntary. Applications for inclusion of name in the electoral roll will not be denied and no entries in the electoral roll will be deleted for the inability of an individual to furnish Aadhaar numbers. In case of the elector not have Aadhaar number and is thereby not able to furnish his/her Aadhaar number, he/she should submit a copy of any of the eleven alternative documents mentioned in Form 6B. Stating that security measures will be taken while collecting and handling of Aadhaar numbers, the CEO said the Aadhaar number will be stored in licensed Aadhaar Vault hired by the Election Commission.