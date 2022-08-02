NEET PG notification to be released today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The notification to fill postgraduate medical seats in the State will be issued on August 2, said Dr NTR University of Health Science vice-chancellor Dr Syama Prasad Pigilam on Monday.

Meanwhile, the in-service quota for postgraduate seats has become an issue between rural and tribal area doctors. The higher officials have been doing exercises to amend GO No 150 to fill vacant seats in the previous counselling.

The officials are speculating that one or more sectors may appeal to the High Court after amendments.

The guidelines in GO MS 150 were proposed by a committee chaired by Dr NTR University of Health Sciences V-C. The University sources said that there might be a chance of a new GO with an amendment.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Syama Prasad Pigilam said they were doing exercises to satisfy all the in-service candidates.

He recalled that in 2021-22, only 75 candidates utilised the quota in clinical seats. The V-C said that he along with Special Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu, Vinod Kumar have been working to address the issue and to do justice to all in-service medical officers without any legal issues.

On the other hand, a message was circulating on social media in the name of one Dr Veeraih that a new GO will be issued by decreasing service period by one year to avail in-service quota. Reportedly, Junior Doctors’ Associations, in-service doctors, who did not attempt the NEET PG entrance following the GO 150 may also join with the tribal area doctors to oppose such moves.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr DL Suresh, a representative of tribal area doctors said that they had met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 27 at a medical camp and explained their issues to him. Jagan had directed Secretary to the CM K Dhanunjaya Reddy to continue the GO 150.

