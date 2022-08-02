Pre-historic painting site found in Srikakulam

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State Archeology Department has discovered a pre-historic painting site at Jogulametta in Nandigam mandal in Srikakulam district. The nine paintings found date back to at least 15,000 to 2000 BC, the upper palaeolithic (early Stone Age) and mesolithic (middle Stone Age) periods. Archaeology and Museums Assistant Director S Venkata Rao said the parietal art and artefact revealed the presence of humans and efforts made to create stone tools for survival. He added that a comparison of these paintings with rock art found in southern or eastern India would be interesting.

Venkata Rao said Jugula Metta is a chain of small, bush-covered hillocks located five km from Nandigam. He said the department took up the exploration following a tip-off by a local villager, Ramana Murthy.“During our exploration, particularly in the east of the chain of hillocks overlooking a natural water tank, disconnected rock paintings were found in one of the shelters. On closer examination, we found them to be figures of animals,” he said.

Nodule and chunks of quartzite stones were found in cervices or heaps in the rock bed in front of the rock shelters. The findings assume significance as they are related to the pre-historic period. The finding, he opined, might lead to more information on pre-historic man.“Four cup marks of different sizes were noticed in front of the rock shelters. Cup marks are also seen at megalithic sites such as Sangamayya Konda, near Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam,” he said.Venkata Rao said the department also found similar paintings of lizard and antelope at Thene Konda near Savarampuram village in the mandal.

