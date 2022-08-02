Home States Andhra Pradesh

RINL holds talks with unions on disinvestment

In reply to a query by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha, he said legitimate concerns of employees are addressed while deciding the terms and conditions of the strategic sale.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste said on Monday that RINL management has held talks with various registered unions on the issue of disinvestment of RINL.

In reply to a query by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha, he said legitimate concerns of employees are addressed while deciding the terms and conditions of the strategic sale. He said strategic disinvestment will lead to an infusion of capital, expansion of capacity,  infusion of technology and better management practices, with resultant higher production.

