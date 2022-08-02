Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms likely in North coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh: IMD

Heavy rains along with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places along with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in the Rayalaseema region.

Published: 02nd August 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Thunderstorms with lightning might occur in isolated places in Andhra. (File Photo | PTI)

Thunderstorms with lightning might occur in isolated places in Andhra. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of the southwest monsoon, which has been vigorous over Rayalseema,  heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Anantapur district and heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in YSR Kadapa district in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday. Light to moderate rains was reported at several places in the Rayalaseema region and at a few places in coastal AP.

The highest rainfall of 16 cm was reported in Amarapuram of Sri Satya Sai district followed by 10 cm in Kundrupi of Anantapur, Penukonda of Sri Satya Sai district, 9 cm in Pamidi and Atmakur of Anantapur, Madakasira of Sri Satya Sai districts and 7 cm in Hindupur of Sri Satya Sai district.

Heavy rains along with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places along with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in the Rayalaseema region, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in north coastal districts on Tuesday.

According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places in north coastal districts, one or two places in south coastal districts and at a few places in  Rayalaseema districts on Tuesday.

