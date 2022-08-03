CM Jagan to disburse Rs 395 crore to 3.95 lakh beneficiaries today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the disbursement of financial aid to petty vendors, artisans and those dependent on traditional professions under the Jagananna Thodu programme. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be disbursing Rs 395 crore to 3.95 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme on Wednesday. Beneficiaries are being provided interest-free loans every year so as to enable them to stand on their own feet. The Chief Minister will also reimburse Rs 15.96 crore interest on the loans under the scheme for the last six months. The amount will be directly credited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Including the amount to be disbursed on Wednesday, the State government has provided Rs 2,011 crore to 15,03,558 beneficiaries to date. Out of the total beneficiaries, 5,07,533 have received the loan for the second time, after repaying the earlier loan in time.