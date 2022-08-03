Tech Mahindra MD calls on CM Jagan, discusses expansion plan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tech Mahindra Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani along with a delegation called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday. Gurnani had met Jagan in the World Economic Forum meeting held at Davos and discussed the expansion of Tech Mahindra operations in AP.

During their meeting on Tuesday, the duo discussed the expansion of Tech Mahindra activities in Visakhapatnam. Gurnani also discussed a proposal to train engineering students in the State in IT, high-end technologies and skill development, in association with the AP government to provide better employment opportunities to students. On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare an action plan along with Tech Mahindra for the same.

