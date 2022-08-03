Toxic gas leak: Andhra Pradesh orders closure of Seeds company after 121 women fall sick

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The state government has ordered the closure of the Seeds company at Brandix SEZ in Anakapalle district where as many as 121 women fell sick after they were exposed to toxic gases on Tuesday night. The company has been asked to close till further orders.

Minister for industries Gudivada Amarnath visited the NTR area hospital at Anakapalle on Wednesday where women workers were undergoing treatment. He enquired from the DMHO Hemanth and hospital superintendent Sravan Kumar about the condition of the workers.

Later speaking to media persons, he said in the Seeds company between 6.45 pm and 7.30 pm on Tuesday 121 women workers experienced vomiting and nausea.

Two months ago a similar incident happened at the same plant. Again, similar symptoms were reported among workers. They were immediately shifted to five hospitals at Anakapalle. The government had then set up a joint committee to ascertain the cause. It was suspected that leakage of air conditioning gas was the cause.

As per doctors, the condition of all 121 workers was now stable. "It was unfortunate that such an incident happened for the second time," said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He took a serious note of the incident and ordered the closure of the plant till facts are ascertained. "The company will be responsible for the incident," he added.

The affected women said they smelt a burning sensation while they went to the canteen. Immediately they experienced vomiting, irritation in the eyes and also nausea.

They said they were immediately rushed back to the plant from the canteen, where some of them fell unconscious and the management shifted them to hospitals.

(With online desk inputs)

