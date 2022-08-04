1.23 Lakh more students clear SSC exam in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 1,23,231 students of the 2,06,648 who appeared for the tenth class supplementary examinations have passed, registering a pass percentage of 64.23. Girls (68.76%) outshone boys (60.83%) in the supplementary exams, the results of which were announced by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana here on Tuesday. Prakasam district secured the highest pass percentage of 87.52 while West Godavari had the lowest, 46.66 per cent.

A total of 202,236 candidates were secured in the 1st division, 46,725 secured in second division and 54,249 got third division. Speaking on this occasion, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the government conducted a special advanced supplementary examination as it was noticed that the pandemic had a severe impact on the education of students.

The students who passed in the supplementary examinations will be considered on par with those who passed in April -2022 SSC exams.With this, 5,37,491 students have passed the class X examination-2022, registering a pass percentage of 88.68.

Merger of classes

The Education minister stressed that the government has merged classes 3,4 and 5, not schools. The minister said that he along with the commissioner of School Education will tour those schools, where the merger takes place, to prove the allegations wrong. Minister also stated that the department has mapped 5,800 schools. The district-level committees are taking measures to resolve the complaints received from the public and people’s representatives on the merger of schools, he said.

The state government has entered into an MoU with Byju’s and was providing tabs to class 8 students. The government is also installing digital classrooms in students, the minister said and added that engineering admissions will start soon.

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 1,23,231 students of the 2,06,648 who appeared for the tenth class supplementary examinations have passed, registering a pass percentage of 64.23. Girls (68.76%) outshone boys (60.83%) in the supplementary exams, the results of which were announced by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana here on Tuesday. Prakasam district secured the highest pass percentage of 87.52 while West Godavari had the lowest, 46.66 per cent. A total of 202,236 candidates were secured in the 1st division, 46,725 secured in second division and 54,249 got third division. Speaking on this occasion, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the government conducted a special advanced supplementary examination as it was noticed that the pandemic had a severe impact on the education of students. The students who passed in the supplementary examinations will be considered on par with those who passed in April -2022 SSC exams.With this, 5,37,491 students have passed the class X examination-2022, registering a pass percentage of 88.68. Merger of classes The Education minister stressed that the government has merged classes 3,4 and 5, not schools. The minister said that he along with the commissioner of School Education will tour those schools, where the merger takes place, to prove the allegations wrong. Minister also stated that the department has mapped 5,800 schools. The district-level committees are taking measures to resolve the complaints received from the public and people’s representatives on the merger of schools, he said. The state government has entered into an MoU with Byju’s and was providing tabs to class 8 students. The government is also installing digital classrooms in students, the minister said and added that engineering admissions will start soon.