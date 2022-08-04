CM: Jagananna Thodu a boon to small traders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy credited `395 crore into the bank accounts of 3.95 lakh beneficiaries under the Jagananna Thodu Scheme here on Wednesday, besides an interest component of `15.96 crore. The scheme provides `10,000 each to small and petty traders, vendors and artisans and so far the government has provided `2,011 crore to 15.03 lakh families under the scheme to promote self-employment. Small and petty traders and vendors, who sell their goods and ware on pavements, in tiny shops and on push carts also generate employment and become part of social empowerment.

Disbursing the amount to the beneficiaries with the click of a button, Jagan said he had seen the plight of petty traders, who were exploited by moneylenders and middlemen during his padayatra, and came up with the Jagananna Thodu Scheme. “We have kept our promise by paying `10,000 each. Of the 15.03 lakh beneficiaries, over 5.08 lakh have paid the loan amount and availed for the scheme for the second time,’’ he informed.

For those who repay loans on time, the State government bears the interest burden and `48.48 crores has been reimbursed to 12.5 lakh beneficiaries. As part of this, `15.96 crores has been reimbursed. Of the total beneficiaries, 80% are women and belong to SC, ST, BC and minorities, which is an ample example of social and economic empowerment, he asserted.

Drawing a comparison with the TDP government, the Chief Minister said such welfare was never thought of by the previous dispensation. It never thought of the welfare of people engaged in small and petty trades of selling coffee, tea, eateries, vegetables and fruits in various modes. The previous regime failed to focus on uplift of artisans and traditional craftsmen. “The TDP regime had a feudal mindset of looking after their own interests,’’ Jagan alleged.

“It only followed the principle of plunder, stash and ingest. Unlike the TDP regime, our government has embarked on the Direct Benefit Transfer. Of the total 15.03 lakh beneficiaries, a majority of them are also being benefited by other schemes being implemented by our government,’’ he said. The budget remains the same then and now and the only difference is a change of Chief Minister. Now, schemes are reaching the poor means, there are no middlemen and the sum is being credited directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries, Jagan asserted.

Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu, Municipal Administration Minister A Suresh, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Village and Ward Secretariats Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain and other officials were present.

