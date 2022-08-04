Home States Andhra Pradesh

NEC features in NIRF top 300 ranking

The NIRF ranking 2022 will help students aspiring to pursue higher education in engineering in institutes/colleges situated in Andhra Pradesh.

Narasaraopeta Engineering College . ( Photo | Facebook, @necnrt )

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: NEC Group of Colleges vice-chancellor Mittapalli S Chakravarthy said that Narasaraopeta Engineering College has been featured among the top 300 institutions in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, 2022.  The NIRF ranking 2022 will help students aspiring to pursue higher education in engineering in institutes/colleges situated in Andhra Pradesh.

The NIRF ranking in the range of 251-300 is a matter of great pride and the NEC is the first college in Palnadu district to be ranked in this category. He claimed that it will further bolster the morale of the teachers, students and management. The success story of NEC further extends as it has received NAAC A+ grade and it is the first college in Palnadu district to receive the rank. Mittapalli S Chakravarthy further said NEC students have secured over 1,000 jobs in this academic year and the total placements of NEC group are over 1,800.

