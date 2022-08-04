Renewal of tobacco barn licences from August 12

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tobacco barn is a building or sheds in which flue-cured virginia (FCV) tobacco is cured with or without supplement heat

Published: 04th August 2022

By Express News Service

ONGOLE/GUNTUR: The Tobacco Board authorities are making necessary arrangements to begin the barn licence renewal and registration process for the next cultivation season from August 12 at all Tobacco Auction Platform centres.

This process will continue up to September 27 without any fines. Later, with a late fee of `100, the licence renewal process will be held till October 12. Further, with a late fee of `400, the barn licences will be renewed up to October 24, which is the final date for the process,  Y Uma Devi, Regional Manager (RM) Ongole said.

Meanwhile, auctions for the sale of tobacco were completed within 100 days and recorded the highest average price of `179.17 per kg, said Tobacco Board Executive Director A Sridhar Babu. The average price has increased by 31 per cent from `147 to `179.17 per kg this year.

