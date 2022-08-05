Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administers oath to new Andhra Pradesh High Court judges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to the newly appointed judges and additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court at a programme held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Thursday.

Adusumilli Venkata Ravindra Babu, Vakkalagadda Radhakrishna Krupasagar, Bandaru Syamsundar and Vutukuru Srinivas were sworn in as judges of the High Court, while Boppana Varahalakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi, Tallapragada Mallikharjuna Rao and Duppala Venkata Ramana took oath as additional judges. R Mutyala Raju, Principal Secretary-GAD, S Dilli Rao and NTR District Collector were also present on the occasion.

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to the newly appointed judges and additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court at a programme held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Thursday. Adusumilli Venkata Ravindra Babu, Vakkalagadda Radhakrishna Krupasagar, Bandaru Syamsundar and Vutukuru Srinivas were sworn in as judges of the High Court, while Boppana Varahalakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi, Tallapragada Mallikharjuna Rao and Duppala Venkata Ramana took oath as additional judges. R Mutyala Raju, Principal Secretary-GAD, S Dilli Rao and NTR District Collector were also present on the occasion.