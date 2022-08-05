Home States Andhra Pradesh

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administers oath to new Andhra Pradesh High Court judges

R Mutyala Raju, Principal Secretary-GAD, S Dilli Rao and NTR District Collector were also present on the occasion.

Published: 05th August 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan with the newly appointed judges and additional judges of the AP High Court at the swearing-in ceremony. (Photo I Express)

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan with the newly appointed judges and additional judges of the AP High Court at the swearing-in ceremony. (Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to the newly appointed judges and additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court at a programme held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Thursday.

Adusumilli Venkata Ravindra Babu, Vakkalagadda Radhakrishna Krupasagar, Bandaru Syamsundar and Vutukuru Srinivas were sworn in as judges of the High Court, while Boppana Varahalakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi, Tallapragada Mallikharjuna Rao and Duppala Venkata Ramana took oath as additional judges. R Mutyala Raju, Principal Secretary-GAD, S Dilli Rao and NTR District Collector were also present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biswa Bhusan Harichandan Oath Office Judges
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp