High-power committee visits Seeds garment plant to probe gas leak

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A State-government-appointed high-power committee on Thursday visited Seeds Intimate Apparel India Ltd at Brandix SEZ at Atchutapuram in Anakapalle district to probe the gas leak reported on Tuesday evening.

The committee headed by pollution board principal secretary Vijaya Kumar visited the M1 block where the leak was reported and launched an investigation to find causes for the leak in the garment-making factory. As many as 130 women workers were hospitalised after they were exposed to toxic gases.

The leak was the second incident at the unit in two months. Kumar said they will complete the probe at the earliest. He said they have asked industries departments to form technical teams to inspect hazardous industries across the State. He said apart from the technical team, a team led by the collector will be formed to find out the reasons for the gas leak at Atchutapuram SEZ. He said it was for the second time an accident was reported in Seeds company and they inspected the machinery at the factory.

They also spoke to the management of the factory. Meanwhile, 121 of the 130 women workers, who were hospitalised following exposure to toxic gases, were discharged from hospitals on Thursday.

Anakapalle DMHO A Hemanth said only nine workers are under observation in three hospitals. Their health condition is stable and they will be discharged after full recovery, the DMHO said.

