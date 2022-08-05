Home States Andhra Pradesh

High-power committee visits Seeds garment plant to probe gas leak

The committee headed by pollution board principal secretary Vijaya Kumar visited the M1 block where the leak was reported and launched an investigation to find causes for the leak.

Published: 05th August 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for industries Gudivada Amarnath interacting with gas leak victims at NTR area hospital at Anakapalle on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

Minister for industries Gudivada Amarnath interacting with gas leak victims at NTR area hospital at Anakapalle on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A State-government-appointed high-power committee on Thursday visited Seeds Intimate Apparel India Ltd at Brandix SEZ at Atchutapuram in Anakapalle district to probe the gas leak reported on Tuesday evening.

The committee headed by pollution board principal secretary Vijaya Kumar visited the M1 block where the leak was reported and launched an investigation to find causes for the leak in the garment-making factory. As many as 130 women workers were hospitalised after they were exposed to toxic gases.

The leak was the second incident at the unit in two months. Kumar said they will complete the probe at the earliest. He said they have asked industries departments to form technical teams to inspect hazardous industries across the State. He said apart from the technical team, a team led by the collector will be formed to find out the reasons for the gas leak at Atchutapuram SEZ. He said it was for the second time an accident was reported in Seeds company and they inspected the machinery at the factory.

They also spoke to the management of the factory. Meanwhile, 121 of the 130 women workers, who were hospitalised following exposure to toxic gases, were discharged from hospitals on Thursday.

Anakapalle DMHO A Hemanth said only nine workers are under observation in three hospitals. Their health condition is stable and they will be discharged after full recovery, the DMHO said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High-Power Committee Seeds Intimate Apparel Brandix SEZ Gas Leak Probe Garment Factory Women Fell Ill Toxic Gas
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp