Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sagar water to be released from August 15

"This year, water is being released from the project 15 days early.” The collector appealed to farmers to plant their crop cycle accordingly.

Published: 05th August 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Nagarjuna Sagar

Nagarjuna Sagar project (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) will open its gates on August 15 to release water to 2.54 lakh acres of ayacut in Prakasam district. Addressing the newsmen here at the collectorate on Thursday, the collector said: “We have 1,03,567 acres of wetlands and 1,50,825 acres of dry lands registered as ayacut under the Nagarjuna Sagar Project right canal in 14 mandals of five assembly constituencies. For drinking purposes, the NSP released 4 tmc as the first instalment in June and July, and filled 103 tanks till 60-70% of their overall capacity.”

“As per the terms agreed for water allocation by Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) for the registered 2,54,392 acres of ayacut, the NSP will release water from August 15 to March-end. This year, water is being released from the project 15 days early.” The collector appealed to farmers to plant their crop cycle accordingly.

“According to agriculture experts, BPT- 5 2 0 4 MTU-1262, BPT-2411, NLR-3392 and BPT- 2595 varieties of paddy crops are suitable for cultivation in the district, given the local climatic conditions. All farmers should register their crops on the ‘e-crop’ website. Severe action will be taken against officials caught committing any irregularity,” he added. As an alternative to paddy, he said, groundnut, red gram, and black gram cultivation can also be taken up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagarjuna Sagar Project August 15 Release water Nagarjuna Sagar Project NSP KRMB
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp