Sagar water to be released from August 15

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) will open its gates on August 15 to release water to 2.54 lakh acres of ayacut in Prakasam district. Addressing the newsmen here at the collectorate on Thursday, the collector said: “We have 1,03,567 acres of wetlands and 1,50,825 acres of dry lands registered as ayacut under the Nagarjuna Sagar Project right canal in 14 mandals of five assembly constituencies. For drinking purposes, the NSP released 4 tmc as the first instalment in June and July, and filled 103 tanks till 60-70% of their overall capacity.”

“As per the terms agreed for water allocation by Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) for the registered 2,54,392 acres of ayacut, the NSP will release water from August 15 to March-end. This year, water is being released from the project 15 days early.” The collector appealed to farmers to plant their crop cycle accordingly.

“According to agriculture experts, BPT- 5 2 0 4 MTU-1262, BPT-2411, NLR-3392 and BPT- 2595 varieties of paddy crops are suitable for cultivation in the district, given the local climatic conditions. All farmers should register their crops on the ‘e-crop’ website. Severe action will be taken against officials caught committing any irregularity,” he added. As an alternative to paddy, he said, groundnut, red gram, and black gram cultivation can also be taken up.

