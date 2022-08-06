Andhra Pradesh targets Rs 32,000 crore EV investments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a boost to India’s climate action and decarbonisation initiatives, the Andhra Pradesh government conducted a one-day CEO-Ministerial Dialogue with industry leaders in the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment on Friday.

The high-level virtual policy roundtable held by the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB) in collaboration with World Economic Forum (WEF) under the ‘WEF-Moving India Network’ brought together around 60 delegates and investors from the EV segment, including CEOs, start-up founders and policymakers across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, Investments & Commerce and Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath said the state government is aimed at attracting Rs 32,000 crore investments in the EV sector. The state was developing a charging network and establishing battery swapping stations.

He also mentioned about the integrated renewable energy storage projects with a capacity of 5.23 GW, which will be helpful in integration of renewables to the grid.Advisor (Infrastructure Connectivity, Transport & Electric Mobility), NITI Aayog, Sudhendu J Sinha, appreciated the approach of AP in setting up aspirational targets and emphasised that AP has the potential to lead the global transition of green mobility and emerge as the “light house” state in the EV segment.

Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu said that plans are afoot to replace the diesel buses in the APSRTC with electric ones. APEDB CEO J Subramanyam said AP has attracted Rs 47,000 crore investments so far against the $4 billion target set by the state.

Representatives and industry chiefs from Kia India, Ola Electric, Evage, Gogoro, C4V, Avera, Bounce, Causis, Tata Power, Reliance New, Shell India, Epsilon Carbon, Hyundai Motors, EV Now, Hop Electric, Foxconn, JBM, etc attended the high-level meeting.

