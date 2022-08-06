Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw promises to speed up railway zone works

The Rajya Sabha urged the Union Minister to expedite the construction of the new zonal headquarters and initiate all other related activities at the earliest.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said availability of land and funds will be ensured for the immediate construction of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam. MP GVL Narasimha Rao, who met the Railway Minister in Parliament on Friday, requested him to take urgent steps for operationalisation of the new railway zone with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam. People of Visakhapatnam are eager to see the establishment of the new railway zone at the earliest, he said.

The Rajya Sabha urged the Union Minister to expedite the construction of the new zonal headquarters and initiate all other related activities at the earliest. The Railway Minister assured the MP that he will take steps for operationalisation of the new railway zone at the earliest. Expressing happiness at his meeting with the Railway Minister, the MP said the Centre is ready to commence activities for the operationalisation of the new railway zone.

The Rajya Sabha member said he will personally urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Visakhapatnam soon to lay the foundation for the SCoR zonal headquarters and inaugurate several other Central projects like the Rs 400 crore modernisation project of Vizag railway station, new ultra-modern campus of the first phase of IIM, Visakhapatnam, Rs 22,000 crore HPCL’s expansion and modernisation project, besides a host of other projects like cruise terminal, mega fishing harbour etc.

