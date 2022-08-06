Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 30 lakh ganja seized in Andhra, two from Telangana held

Eluru police also recover 80 kg ganja from car near toll plaza, arrest passenger

Published: 06th August 2022 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ GUNTUR: The Bhimadole police on Friday seized 350 kg of ganja, said to be worth around Rs 30 lakh, from two men. According to the police, they noticed three men moving suspiciously in a car with registration number TS 28 B 9651, at Gunnampalli village. When the police tried to stop them near a checkpoint, the trio tried to escape by abandoning the car at the scene.

A team chased them down and arrested two of them. A search operation for the third accused was launched. “Chouhan Vijay Kumar, Matyari Pradeep and Vijay bought the narcotics substance from a trader named Ramesh in Chinturu. They were trying to take it to Hyderabad when the police intercepted their vehicle near Gunnampalli village. Upon seeing the police, they tried to escape, but were caught. We are searching for Vijay,” said the police.

In another incident, the Eluru police arrested one person and seized 80 kg of ganja from his car. The accused was going towards Chennai when he was intercepted near the Kalaparru toll plaza. A case was registered under the NDPS Act.

Rs 2.5 lakh stolen gold ornaments recovered

Parchuru police in Bapatla district on Friday recovered stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 2.5 lakh and arrested five persons in connection with their theft. According to the police, the complainant Venkata Subbarao said five men armed with knives broke into his house in the wee hours of July 27, tied him and his wife to a pillar with sarees and stole gold ornaments, cash, and mobile phones.  The accused were identified as D Srinu (32), K Veera Brahmaiah (32), K Sambasiva Rao (26), K Pedda Rosaiah (31) and U Chakravarthy (21), who committed similar offences earlier too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganja Bhimadole police Gold ornaments Checkpoint
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp