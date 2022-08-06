Rs 30 lakh ganja seized in Andhra, two from Telangana held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ GUNTUR: The Bhimadole police on Friday seized 350 kg of ganja, said to be worth around Rs 30 lakh, from two men. According to the police, they noticed three men moving suspiciously in a car with registration number TS 28 B 9651, at Gunnampalli village. When the police tried to stop them near a checkpoint, the trio tried to escape by abandoning the car at the scene.

A team chased them down and arrested two of them. A search operation for the third accused was launched. “Chouhan Vijay Kumar, Matyari Pradeep and Vijay bought the narcotics substance from a trader named Ramesh in Chinturu. They were trying to take it to Hyderabad when the police intercepted their vehicle near Gunnampalli village. Upon seeing the police, they tried to escape, but were caught. We are searching for Vijay,” said the police.

In another incident, the Eluru police arrested one person and seized 80 kg of ganja from his car. The accused was going towards Chennai when he was intercepted near the Kalaparru toll plaza. A case was registered under the NDPS Act.

Rs 2.5 lakh stolen gold ornaments recovered

Parchuru police in Bapatla district on Friday recovered stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 2.5 lakh and arrested five persons in connection with their theft. According to the police, the complainant Venkata Subbarao said five men armed with knives broke into his house in the wee hours of July 27, tied him and his wife to a pillar with sarees and stole gold ornaments, cash, and mobile phones. The accused were identified as D Srinu (32), K Veera Brahmaiah (32), K Sambasiva Rao (26), K Pedda Rosaiah (31) and U Chakravarthy (21), who committed similar offences earlier too.

