SRM varsity in Andhra Pradesh to host national science summit 

Published: 06th August 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SRM University in Andhra Pradesh plans to host the 88th Annual National Conference of the Indian Academy of Sciences. The conference will be organised for three consecutive days starting from November 4. The conference is being conducted in AP almost after 21 years. The primary purpose of the conference is to bring all scientists across the country and abroad together to discuss and exchange scientific and technological knowledge. 

In a special meeting held at the university, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao, revealed that more than 300 well-known scientists and experts will attend the conference.“There will be lectures and discussions by eminent scientists on emerging and front-line areas of science and technology,” he added.

