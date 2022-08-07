Home States Andhra Pradesh

After long gap, Chandrababu Naidu meets Modi

The meeting assumes significance as it was the first meeting of the duo after the TDP snapped ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the 2019 elections.

Published: 07th August 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  After a long gap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu met during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav National Committee meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday. After the meeting, Modi and Naidu are learnt to have held discussions for a while. However, what transpired between the duo is not known yet.

The meeting assumes significance as it was the first meeting of the duo after the TDP snapped ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the 2019 elections. Earlier in the day, Naidu along with his party MPs and leaders called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.“It is nothing but a courtesy call to congratulate Murmu on her victory as the President of India,” Naidu said.

He said that the TDP extended unconditional support to her and all the party MPs and MLAs voted in her favour.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu calls on President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

Nani creates flutter
TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) reportedly created a flutter during party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to New Delhi on Saturday.In a video clip of the TDP MPs welcoming Naidu, the Vijayawada MP was seen refusing to give the bouquet to the party chief even as fellow MP Galla Jayadev asked Nani to present it. However, Nani accompanied Naidu during his visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan later in the day and was seen standing next to the TDP chief and sharing some light moments.

Differences cropped up between Nani and a group of TDP leaders in Vijayawada, including Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Buddha Venkanna, during the election campaign for the VMC. Since then, Nani has reportedly been unhappy with the party leadership and has expressed his dissatisfaction on Twitter on some occasions.

It is learnt that Nani is also of the view that the party leadership is promoting his younger brother as the contender for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat in the next elections. Nani maintained a distance from the party for some time and even abstained from ‘Mahanadu’, the annual conclave of TDP. He, however, attended the meeting organised by the party to welcome BJP presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to Vijayawada. However, it appeared all is well as he attended the TDP Parliamentary meeting chaired by Naidu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi TDP N Chandrababu Naidu Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav National Committee meeting NDA BJP
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp