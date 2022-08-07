Low pressure may trigger more rains across Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Sunday. The low pressure is expected to become well-marked in the subsequent 24 hours. According to the Met department, under the influence of the low-pressure area and active southwest monsoon, heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places in north coastal districts on Sunday and heavy rains are likely at isolated places for the subsequent two days.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places. Squally winds with a speed of 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail in isolated places. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh. Squally winds with a speed of 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were likely at isolated places in Rayalseema on Sunday, but no warning was issued for the subsequent two days.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains was reported at several places in coastal districts and at a few places in the Rayalaseema region The highest rainfall of 5 cm was reported in Vepada, S Kota of Vizianagaram district and Tuni of Kakinada district, followed by 4 cm in Parvathipuram of Paravathipuram Manyam district, 3 cm in Polavaram and Kaikalur of Eluru district, Mangalagiri and Tenali of Guntur district, Narasapuram of West Godavari district, Peddapuram of Kakinada, Pathapatnam of Srikakulam district, Anakapalli of Anakapalli district, Bapatla of Bapatla district and Jiyammavalasa of Parvathipruam Manyam district.

Several places in Rayalaseema region of coastal Andhra Pradesh received rainfall up to 2 cm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places in north coastal districts and at a few places in south coastal districts as well as Rayalaseema districts on Sunday.

MODERATE RAINS LIKELY IN COASTAL, RAYALASEEMA DISTS

The highest rainfall of 5 cm was reported in Vepada, S Kota of Vizianagaram and Tuni of Kakinada districts. According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places in north coastal and at a few places in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Sunday

VIJAYAWADA: A low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Sunday. The low pressure is expected to become well-marked in the subsequent 24 hours. According to the Met department, under the influence of the low-pressure area and active southwest monsoon, heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places in north coastal districts on Sunday and heavy rains are likely at isolated places for the subsequent two days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places. Squally winds with a speed of 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail in isolated places. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh. Squally winds with a speed of 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were likely at isolated places in Rayalseema on Sunday, but no warning was issued for the subsequent two days. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains was reported at several places in coastal districts and at a few places in the Rayalaseema region The highest rainfall of 5 cm was reported in Vepada, S Kota of Vizianagaram district and Tuni of Kakinada district, followed by 4 cm in Parvathipuram of Paravathipuram Manyam district, 3 cm in Polavaram and Kaikalur of Eluru district, Mangalagiri and Tenali of Guntur district, Narasapuram of West Godavari district, Peddapuram of Kakinada, Pathapatnam of Srikakulam district, Anakapalli of Anakapalli district, Bapatla of Bapatla district and Jiyammavalasa of Parvathipruam Manyam district. Several places in Rayalaseema region of coastal Andhra Pradesh received rainfall up to 2 cm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places in north coastal districts and at a few places in south coastal districts as well as Rayalaseema districts on Sunday. MODERATE RAINS LIKELY IN COASTAL, RAYALASEEMA DISTS The highest rainfall of 5 cm was reported in Vepada, S Kota of Vizianagaram and Tuni of Kakinada districts. According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places in north coastal and at a few places in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Sunday