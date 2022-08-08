Andhra man injured in bear attack in Rayadurgam

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A man sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a bear in an agriculture field at Rayadurgam constituency in Anantapur on Sunday morning. The injured person has been identified as Chencheri Golla Nagappa, a resident of Gollaladoddi village.

According to reports, Nagappa was attacked by the bear from behind when he went to a field to attend to nature’s call, causing severe injuries to his hand, face and chest.

When Golla Nagappa shouted for help, a few villagers came and drove away the bear into the forest.

Nagappa was shifted to the government hospital. The villagers alerted the forest department officials about the incident.

In the recent past, instances of bears straying into human habitations have increased in Kalyanadurgam, Uravakonda and Rayadurgam constituencies.

ANANTAPUR: A man sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a bear in an agriculture field at Rayadurgam constituency in Anantapur on Sunday morning. The injured person has been identified as Chencheri Golla Nagappa, a resident of Gollaladoddi village. According to reports, Nagappa was attacked by the bear from behind when he went to a field to attend to nature’s call, causing severe injuries to his hand, face and chest. When Golla Nagappa shouted for help, a few villagers came and drove away the bear into the forest. Nagappa was shifted to the government hospital. The villagers alerted the forest department officials about the incident. In the recent past, instances of bears straying into human habitations have increased in Kalyanadurgam, Uravakonda and Rayadurgam constituencies.