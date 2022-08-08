Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Man held for sexually assaulting 50-year-old

On Saturday midnight, he entered the old woman’s house forcefully and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Published: 08th August 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Parchuru police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 50-year-old woman on Sunday. According to the police, the woman, a widower, has been living alone in a rented house in Parchuru village. The accused, Modhesh, is a relative of the house owner. He found that the woman was living alone and started coming to her house frequently.

On Saturday midnight, he entered the old woman’s house forcefully and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The woman filed a police complaint. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to Macherla government hospital for medical examination. The police formed three teams and nabbed the accused on Sunday morning. He will be produced before the court on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual Assault
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp