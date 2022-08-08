Andhra Pradesh: Man held for sexually assaulting 50-year-old

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Parchuru police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 50-year-old woman on Sunday. According to the police, the woman, a widower, has been living alone in a rented house in Parchuru village. The accused, Modhesh, is a relative of the house owner. He found that the woman was living alone and started coming to her house frequently. On Saturday midnight, he entered the old woman’s house forcefully and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The woman filed a police complaint. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to Macherla government hospital for medical examination. The police formed three teams and nabbed the accused on Sunday morning. He will be produced before the court on Monday.