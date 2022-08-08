IAS Officers' Association condemns 'false' media reports

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The IAS Officers’ Association on Sunday condemned a series of news articles published against an IAS officer in a section of the media, saying such articles, which are speculative in nature, will erode the faith of the public in the system.

In a press release, PS Pradyumna, general secretary of the Civil Services Institute of Andhra Pradesh and IAS Officers’ Association of AP, said the association is committed to transparency in governance. Publishing adverse articles against an IAS officer, which are speculative in nature and have no proof, may not only demoralise the other officials but also erode the faith of the general public in the State.

“The general body meeting of the association held on Saturday, unanimously resolved to condemn the series of articles published against the IAS officer. It is a fact that IAS officers of the AP cadre, have in the past and present, effectively delivered programmes for the betterment of people and will continue to do the same in the future,” he asserted.

The association reiterated its commitment to probity and integrity in administration, he said and added that the report stating that the general body meeting of the association did not have a consensus on the issue was also factually incorrect.

