Mystery shrouds death of three of family in Andhra's Alluru

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Three members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Alluru mandal on Sunday morning. The deceased were identified as Avula Murali (24), his wife Swathi (19) and his 5-year-old daughter. The incident came to light when the family failed to respond when their neighbours knocked on their door. The neighbours immediately informed the police about the incident.

According to Alluru sub-inspector Srinivasulu Reddy, Murali and his wife used to have frequent quarrels.

Though the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, sub-inspector Srinivasulu said a case of suicide and murder has been registered against the deceased and his family members based on a complaint lodged by Swathi’s father Tirupataiah. The complainant alleged that his son-in-law might have committed suicide after strangulating Swathi and the 5-year-old girl to death.

