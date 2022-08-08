Traders expect Rs 30 crore business with rise in demand for Venkatagiri sarees

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Traders in Venkatagiri are cheerful after a rise in the sale of sarees in view of marriage season and other events on the occasion of Sravana Masam. They are even receiving online orders from other parts of the country. The traders are expecting a business of nearly Rs 30 crore this season. The rising sale has provided some respite to the handloom business after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Venkatagiri and Patur in Nellore district are famous for handloom sarees. The majority of shopping malls have been witnessing a rush of customers. The traders purchase sarees from master weavers for their stores. Traders and consumers from across the country visit Venkatagiri and purchase sarees based on their requirements. Now, they have already stocked up on sarees in view of the auspicious month.

“Weddings, Varalakshmi Vratam and other functions are held this month. We are receiving orders from other parts and some customers are also visiting stores in the region. We are expecting a good sale this season compared to last year,” said K Sudhakar, a trader from Venkatagiri.

Meanwhile, traders in Patur of Kovur segment have also reported Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh business a day this season. Most Patur sarees are made out of silk, but cotton sarees with minimal design are popular too. The showrooms get sarees from Madanapalle, Thamballapalle, Nagari, Puttur, Srikalahasti, Kalakada and also parts of Chittoor district.

“The demand for a few varieties of sarees has also increased this year. We have been getting sarees from weavers as per the requirements of customers. The textile industry which suffered during the pandemic is on a path to recovery. We are expecting a good income this year,” said NV Venkata Seshu, a trader from Nellore city.

