Alcohol-addict 17-year-old ends life in Nandigama

Upset over getting reprimanded by his mother for his alcohol addiction, a 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Nandigama town on Monday. 

Published: 09th August 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR : Upset over getting reprimanded by his mother for his alcohol addiction, a 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Nandigama town on Monday. According to the police, the youngster had recently completed his Intermediate, and was addicted to gambling and alcohol. “He demanded money from her mother.

As she refused to pay and scolded him, the mother and son had an argument after which he threatened her of committing suicide. On Monday morning, he was found dead. We have registered a case of suspicious death,” said the police. 

Man drinks pesticide, dies
A man reportedly consumed pesticide in an inebriated state assuming that it was alcohol, and died on Sunday night, the police said. The incident was reported in Tadikonda mandal of Guntur district. 
T Venkateswara Rao (22), a resident of Bandarupalli, was a daily wager and is survived by his wife and two children.

Due to ill health, he had not worked for the past few months during which he got addicted to alcohol. On Saturday, he mistook a pesticide bottle for liquor in an inebriated state, and consumed it. He was rushed to a Guntur hospital, where he died during treatment. The Tadikonda police filed a case and launched an investigation.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

