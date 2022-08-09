Andhra Pradesh High Court issues notices to Centre, State on plastic ban

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday issued notices directing the Pollution Control Boards of both the Centre and State governments to file counters on the petition filed challenging the decision of the Centre banning single-use plastic.

The division bench comprising Justice AV Sesha Sai and Justice V Srinivas took was hearing the petition filed by several plastic manufacturing units challenging the decision of the Centre to impose ban on single-use plastic.

Several plastic companies located in Guntur, Palnadu and combined East Godavari and West Godavari districts approached the High Court requesting to issue orders against taking action against them for manufacturing single-use plastic.

Representing the petitioners, Advocate Narra Srinivasa Rao urged the High Court to suspend the order banning manufacture, use, distribution and sale of single-use plastic. He said plastic ban should be lifted on single use plastic items such as glasses and cups with less than 100 microns.

Directing the Pollution Control Boards of the Centre and State governments to file counters, the High Court adjourned further hearing to August 25.

