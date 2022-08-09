Andhra Pradesh gets 16 industry clusters, Rajya Sabha told

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned 16 clusters under the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI), said Union Minister of State for Small and Medium Industries Bhanu Pratap Singh, in a written reply to YSRC MP Vijaya Sai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The minister said out of the 16 clusters sanctioned, six have become functional and they include Kalamkari Cluster in Chittoor, Agro Industry, Horticulture & Floriculture Produce and Process Cluster in East Godavari, Mangalgiri Gold Jewellery Cluster, Vishakhapatnam Coffee Cluster, Vizianagaram Coir Cluster and Vizianagarm Gold Jewelry Cluster.

Delimitation

Vijaya Sai Reddy, through a special mention, raised the issue of delimitation of constituencies stating that it should not be based solely on population but also on other factors like land, forest, biosphere, economic disparities, population control and other related issues.

“If not, besides Andhra Pradesh, other states like Telangana and Kerala stand to lose big time,” he said and added that the present constituencies are based on 2001 population. He said whenever bill is introduced for setting up a delimitation panel, these factors should be considered.

DPR for Railway Zone approved: Minister

Visakhapatnam: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified that everything is in place for setting up the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam. He said that the acquisition of land for the construction of its office complex in Vizag has been completed and funds are also available. The Minister said that the DPR for the establishment of the Railway Zone has been approved.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned 16 clusters under the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI), said Union Minister of State for Small and Medium Industries Bhanu Pratap Singh, in a written reply to YSRC MP Vijaya Sai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The minister said out of the 16 clusters sanctioned, six have become functional and they include Kalamkari Cluster in Chittoor, Agro Industry, Horticulture & Floriculture Produce and Process Cluster in East Godavari, Mangalgiri Gold Jewellery Cluster, Vishakhapatnam Coffee Cluster, Vizianagaram Coir Cluster and Vizianagarm Gold Jewelry Cluster. Delimitation Vijaya Sai Reddy, through a special mention, raised the issue of delimitation of constituencies stating that it should not be based solely on population but also on other factors like land, forest, biosphere, economic disparities, population control and other related issues. “If not, besides Andhra Pradesh, other states like Telangana and Kerala stand to lose big time,” he said and added that the present constituencies are based on 2001 population. He said whenever bill is introduced for setting up a delimitation panel, these factors should be considered. DPR for Railway Zone approved: Minister Visakhapatnam: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified that everything is in place for setting up the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam. He said that the acquisition of land for the construction of its office complex in Vizag has been completed and funds are also available. The Minister said that the DPR for the establishment of the Railway Zone has been approved.