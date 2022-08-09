Home States Andhra Pradesh

Button battery removed from three-year-old boy’s stomach

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  A three-year-old boy was saved from what could have been a dangerous situation after doctors at Guntur government general hospital removed a button battery that he had mistakenly swallowed, from his stomach on Monday. 

The boy lives with his parents in Vijayawada. Responding to the urgency of the situation, the doctors conducted a few screening tests on him and located the battery. A team of doctors, led by gastroenterologist Dr. Jagan Mohan, performed the surgery. 

GGH superintendent Dr. N Prabhavathi congratulated the doctors for successfully operating on the boy. She added that such cases were rare, and asked parents to keep such objects out of reach of children. 

