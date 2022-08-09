Home States Andhra Pradesh

Turbine installation of Polavaram hydel electricity project begins

Concrete works for setting up turbines for power project begins on Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Concrete works for installing turbines in the Polavaram Hydel Electricty Project commenced on Monday. APGENCO superintendent engineer Seshsa Reddy and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) vice-president Rangarajan inaugurated the works. 

A total 12 turbines will be installed in the Polavaram Hydel Electricity Project and for installing each turbine, it would require 3,500 cubic metres of concrete. That is, a total 42,000 cubic metres of concrete will be used. 

Already, tunnels works for installing turbines have been completed and now ferrules are being installed. Once the ferrule and concrete works are completed, the turbine installation works will commence. 

MEIL chief general management M Muddukrishna, DGM Rajesh Kumar, Kranthi Kumar, senior manager Murali Shammi and others were present.

