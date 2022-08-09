Home States Andhra Pradesh

Unidentified gang kidnaps and murders Nandyal cop

A gang of six unidentified men waylaid, kidnapped and fatally attacked a police constable, who was returning home late on Sunday, police said a day after the incident. 

Published: 09th August 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police-PoliceCap-Cops

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A gang of six unidentified men waylaid, kidnapped and fatally attacked a police constable, who was returning home late on Sunday, police said a day after the incident. Identifying the deceased as G Surendra Kumar (35), a resident of Balaji Complex at Srinivas Centre in Nandyal town, police said he had been a clerk in the office of the Nandyal Deputy Superintendent of Police for the past years. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang had laid in wait for the constable near Raj Cinema, and intercepted his two-wheeler around 10.30 pm. They allegedly forced Kumar into an auto-rickshaw and took him to the town’s outskirts. The auto-rickshaw driver was waiting for passengers when the gang forced him into giving them a ride, police said. 

Investigators found that Kumar was knifed and bludgeoned in the outskirts. The gang then told the auto-driver to take a grievously injured constable to the government hospital. Though the driver did as told, the man’s life could not be saved. 

Nandyal District SP Raghuveer Reddy and DSP Maheswara Reddy visited the crime scene. They also visited the hospital and met Kumar’s bereaved relatives at his house. The deceased is survived by wife and two children.

Addressing the media, Maheswara Reddy said a probe has been launched and investigators have collected CCTV footage and other evidence. He expressed suspicion that some rowdy-sheeters might have killed the constable. The deceased had not been facing any allegation in the department, the officer added.
Kumar’s was the second such murder in four months in the district. A home guard, G Rajasekhar, was killed on April 11, by  a few youths. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp