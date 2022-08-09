Unidentified gang kidnaps and murders Nandyal cop

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A gang of six unidentified men waylaid, kidnapped and fatally attacked a police constable, who was returning home late on Sunday, police said a day after the incident. Identifying the deceased as G Surendra Kumar (35), a resident of Balaji Complex at Srinivas Centre in Nandyal town, police said he had been a clerk in the office of the Nandyal Deputy Superintendent of Police for the past years.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang had laid in wait for the constable near Raj Cinema, and intercepted his two-wheeler around 10.30 pm. They allegedly forced Kumar into an auto-rickshaw and took him to the town’s outskirts. The auto-rickshaw driver was waiting for passengers when the gang forced him into giving them a ride, police said.

Investigators found that Kumar was knifed and bludgeoned in the outskirts. The gang then told the auto-driver to take a grievously injured constable to the government hospital. Though the driver did as told, the man’s life could not be saved.

Nandyal District SP Raghuveer Reddy and DSP Maheswara Reddy visited the crime scene. They also visited the hospital and met Kumar’s bereaved relatives at his house. The deceased is survived by wife and two children.

Addressing the media, Maheswara Reddy said a probe has been launched and investigators have collected CCTV footage and other evidence. He expressed suspicion that some rowdy-sheeters might have killed the constable. The deceased had not been facing any allegation in the department, the officer added.

Kumar’s was the second such murder in four months in the district. A home guard, G Rajasekhar, was killed on April 11, by a few youths.

