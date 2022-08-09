Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vijaya Sai Reddy hails Venkaiah Naidu’s contributions

YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy hailed the contribution of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu to Indian politics and the Parliamentary system.

Published: 09th August 2022

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Outgoing Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Participating in the farewell meeting of Venkaiah Naidu, chairman of the Rajya Sabha, on Monday, the MP described him as the pride of the Telugu people. “We are proud that he is form Nellore district and his speeches have not only influenced people of Telugu state, but people across the country,” he said. 

YSRC MP said as a student, he too was influenced by Venkaiah Naidu’s speeches and hailed Venkaiah Naidu as polyglot. On the occasion, he recalled how tactfully Venkaiah Naidu managed the most important debate on Article 370 on August 5, 2019. “I never thought, I would get a chance to speak at that time, but he gave me an opportunity,” he said. 

Vijay Sai Reddy said Venkaiah Naidu gave utmost importance to Parliamentary Standing Committees. 

