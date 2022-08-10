Light to moderate rains likely in coastal districts of Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over coastal districts and Rayalaseema region of the State under the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal off the north coast. Gusty winds with wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely to prevail at isolated places.

According to IMD forecast, the depression formed on Tuesday is likely to move gradually west-northwestwards and then weaken into a well marked low pressure area over Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains were reported in the coastal districts on Tuesday. Between 8:30 am and 9 pm on Tuesday, the highest rainfall of 1.4 cm was reported in Madugula of Anakapalle district.

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday, light to moderate rains were reported at several places in coastal districts and a few places in Rayalaseema region.

The highest rainfall of 6 cm was reported in Palasa of Srikakulam district followed by 5 cm of rain in Pathapatnam, Ichapuram of the same district. Several places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and one or two places in Rayalaseema received rainfall up to 4 cm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places in north coastal districts and one or two places in south coastal districts as well as Rayalaseema districts on Tuesday.

