None will be spared if proven guilty in video call: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Taking serious exception to TDP comments against the YSRC party leadership with regard to Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav’s video call controversy, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on Tuesday lashed out at the Opposition stating that it was displaying its sadism. Speaking to mediapersons, she said if the allegation against Madhav was proven, action would be initiated against him.

“We have sent the video clip circulating on social media to forensic lab to determine its genuineness. We will know facts, once the report is out. Our government will not hesitate to take action against anyone, whether he is ours or not, if proven guilty of wrong doing,” she asserted.

Police are yet to receive any formal complaint from the ‘victimised’ woman. Based on the video clip in circulation on social media and a complaint lodged by the MP, the matter is being probed. If it was proven that it was a political conspiracy intended for mudslinging, those involved in it would not be spared,” she averred.

Ridiculing TDP women leaders’ round-table conference on the issue, she said it was a drama enacted with paid artistes for mudslinging against the YSRC government. “They are trying to project as if our government is trying to save the MP and using foul language against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Their behaviour and body language is aggressive,” the Home Minister said.

Vanitha asserted that the YSRC government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are committed to women’s empowerment. A plethora of schemes are being implemented for the economic uplift of women. “The opposition TDP has resorted to such acts and comments out of jealousy,” she charged.

Countering the allegations of TDP women, she sought to know what action did former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu take when a complaint was lodged against the then TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar for manhandling a woman tahsildar. What action did Naidu take when his Cabinet colleague Ravela Kishore Babu had abused a Muslim woman? No action was taken in the call money racket, she countered.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Taking serious exception to TDP comments against the YSRC party leadership with regard to Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav’s video call controversy, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha on Tuesday lashed out at the Opposition stating that it was displaying its sadism. Speaking to mediapersons, she said if the allegation against Madhav was proven, action would be initiated against him. “We have sent the video clip circulating on social media to forensic lab to determine its genuineness. We will know facts, once the report is out. Our government will not hesitate to take action against anyone, whether he is ours or not, if proven guilty of wrong doing,” she asserted. Police are yet to receive any formal complaint from the ‘victimised’ woman. Based on the video clip in circulation on social media and a complaint lodged by the MP, the matter is being probed. If it was proven that it was a political conspiracy intended for mudslinging, those involved in it would not be spared,” she averred. Ridiculing TDP women leaders’ round-table conference on the issue, she said it was a drama enacted with paid artistes for mudslinging against the YSRC government. “They are trying to project as if our government is trying to save the MP and using foul language against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Their behaviour and body language is aggressive,” the Home Minister said. Vanitha asserted that the YSRC government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are committed to women’s empowerment. A plethora of schemes are being implemented for the economic uplift of women. “The opposition TDP has resorted to such acts and comments out of jealousy,” she charged. Countering the allegations of TDP women, she sought to know what action did former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu take when a complaint was lodged against the then TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar for manhandling a woman tahsildar. What action did Naidu take when his Cabinet colleague Ravela Kishore Babu had abused a Muslim woman? No action was taken in the call money racket, she countered.