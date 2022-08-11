33,657 candidates of total 36,440 clear AP ECET-2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 33,657 candidates cleared AP ECET-2022, registering a pass percentage of 92.36. The results of AP ECET-2022, conducted for diploma students for entry (lateral entry) into the second year of engineering courses, were released by J Shyamala Rao, Principal Secretary (Higher Education), and Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education, at Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

The test was conducted at 103 centres in AP and TS by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada. As many as 38,801 candidates applied for the test and 36,440 appeared. Tumpudi BVNSS Karthikeya of Krishna district secured the first rank in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Sunkesula Sai Manasi from Annamayya district bagged the top rank in Electronics and Communication Engineering and Rudraram Sai Kumar, Nalgonda, Telangana, topped in Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

Kudaka Sai Sudhir from Tanuku, West Godavari district, secured the top rank in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering and Nakka Someswararao from Dasarayyapalem of Anakapalli stood top in Metallurgical Engineering.

Vadisela Varun, Malkapuram, Visakhapatnam district, bagged the top rank in Mechanical Engineering, Maradana Hemanth of Vizianagaram district stood top in Civil Engineering, Golakoti Sai Naga Raju from Konaseema district secured the first rank in Chemical Engineering and Cheelu Suneel from Nellore topped in Ceramic Technology.

In Agricultural Engineering, Ramavath Gopi Naik from Palnadu secured the top rank while in Pharmacy, Md Muskan Banu of Sri Sathya Sai district stood first and in Mining Engineering, Nayakula Upender from Telangana bagged the first rank.

