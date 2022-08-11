Andhra man kills wife suspecting her fidelity, flees

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A 30-year-old man absconded after allegedly stabbing his wife to death at Allamadugu SC Colony in Vedurukuppam mandal of Chittoor district on Wednesday. According to reports reaching here, Yella Sokaiah and Leela (24), who hailed from Mudikuppam village, got married six years ago and have two children. Sokaiah used to quarrelled with his wife as he suspected that Leela had an extramarital affair.

On Wednesday, Sokaiah asked his wife Leela to come to the Kanipakam temple to take a holy dip in the temple tank and swear before Lord Vinayaka Swamy that she was innocent. As she refused to follow suit, an angered Sokaiah stabbed his wife with a knife, sources said.

The Vedurukuppam police rushed to the spot and Leela was shifted to the area hospital for treatment. However, she died during treatment due to heavy blood loss. The police registered a case and launched a search operation to nab the accused.

