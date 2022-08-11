Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra man kills wife suspecting her fidelity, flees

The Vedurukuppam police rushed to the spot and Leela was shifted to the area hospital for treatment.

Published: 11th August 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A 30-year-old man absconded after allegedly stabbing his wife to death at Allamadugu SC Colony in Vedurukuppam mandal of Chittoor district on Wednesday. According to reports reaching here, Yella Sokaiah and Leela (24), who hailed from Mudikuppam village, got married six years ago and have two children. Sokaiah used to quarrelled with his wife as he suspected that Leela had an extramarital affair.

On Wednesday, Sokaiah asked his wife Leela to come to the Kanipakam temple to take a holy dip in the temple tank and swear before Lord Vinayaka Swamy that she was innocent. As she refused to follow suit, an angered Sokaiah stabbed his wife with a knife, sources said.

The Vedurukuppam police rushed to the spot and Leela was shifted to the area hospital for treatment. However, she died during treatment due to heavy blood loss. The police registered a case and launched a search operation to nab the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Death Chittoor district Extramarital affair
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp