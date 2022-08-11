Home States Andhra Pradesh

First flood warning issued at Dowleswaram barrage in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 280 villages under 42 mandals in the six districts could face the flood’s fury, if the discharge rate crosses 15 lakh cusecs at Dowleswaram barrage.

Published: 11th August 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

One SDRF and two NDRF teams have been deployed in the island villages of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Alert has been sounded in 118 villages | Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM / KAKINADA: First flood warning was issued at Dowleswaram Barrage as surplus water was released into the River Godavari at a discharged rate of 13 lakh cusecs on Wednesday. Meanwhile, second warning was issued at Bhadrachalam.

Fear has once again gripped people in hundreds of villages of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), Eluru, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada and twin Godavari districts, who had just started to return to their homes after the previous floods receded.

One SDRF and two NDRF teams have been deployed in the lanka villages of Konaseema district. The district administration has sounded an alert in as many as 118 island villages. The second warning is likely to be issued at the barrage on Thursday, if the water level touches 13.75 feet.Currently, the water level is at 12.90 feet.

As many as 280 villages under 42 mandals in the six districts could face the flood’s fury, if the discharge rate crosses 15 lakh cusecs at Dowleswaram barrage. Flood level at Polavaram spillway was recorded at 34 metres and water was discharged at 13 lakh cusecs.East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said they have taken all measures to shift cattle from eight lanka villages to safe places.She added that flood inflows may increase in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the floodwater submerged the road between Chintur and Kunavaram in ASR district, disrupting vehicular traffic in the Agency areas. Rampachodavaram sub-collector Katta Simhachalam warned people against ferrying country boats in Godavari.
He said measures have been taken to supply ration to Kothagudem and Talluru villages in Devipatnam mandal’s Kondamohalu area as the locals were reluctant to evacuate the villages.Eluru district collector Y Prasanna Venkatesh directed revenue authorities of Polavaram, Velerupadu and Kukkunur mandals to shift people from submergence areas to relief centres.

The surplus water from River Gowthami and Vynatheya Godavari inundated villages and submerged several causeways in Konaseema district. Revenue authorities were asked to be on an alert in I Polavaram, P Gannavaram, Mummidivaram, Sakhinetipalli, Razole, and Malikipuram mandals.The Mukteswaram Eduru Bidiyam Causeway at Ainavilli in P Gannavaram mandal was once again under water.

Road connectivity to Ainavilli Lanka, Verravallipalem, Pallapulam and Addankivari Lanka would be cut off if the flood levels rise.With the water levels at the Vriddha Gowthami Godavari gradually increasing, people living in low-lying areas are again moving to upland areas.

Central team visits Polavaram project

The inter-ministerial team to assess the damage caused in the State due to river Godavari floods visited Polavaram project on Wednesday. They inspected the necklace bund and flood bank at Yadlagudem. Eluru Collector Prasanna Venkatesh received Central team members K Manahoran, P Devenkar and Union Rural Development Ministry Secretary Aravind Kumar Soni. The team visited Repakagommu and Tatkurugommu villages in Velerupadu mandal and assessed the loss

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dowleswaram barrage Flood warning
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp